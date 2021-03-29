Is A Fourth Stimulus Check In The Works? Probably Not

As millions of Americans wait to learn when they’ll get their third stimulus check, you may already be wondering if a fourth round of aid is in the works.

Some members of Congress have called for additional aid for families still weathering the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a year since it knocked the U.S. economy into a recession.

These calls began before distribution of payments for the third stimulus even began, but recent hiccups getting payments to some Americans have highlighted how many people remain on shaky financial ground at this point in the crisis.

President Joe Biden has already started to lay the groundwork for additional parts of his economic recovery plan. But at this point, he doesn’t appear committed to extending further direct aid.

Who Has Called for a Fourth Stimulus Payment?

A group of more than 60 Democratic members of the House of Representatives have signed on to a letter urging President Biden to consider further direct payments. But instead of a lump sum, the lawmakers are requesting recurring payments.

The letter, penned by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and first presented in late January in the midst of negotiations for the American Rescue Plan, notes the economic effects of the pandemic are ongoing, and have had a more severe impact on Black, Brown, and Indigenous people. Direct payments like those authorized by the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act have relieved some financial stress, but haven’t provided long-term support while the economy stabilizes.

“Recurring direct payments until the economy recovers will help ensure that people can meet their basic needs, provide racially equitable solutions, and shorten the length of the recession,” Omar wrote.

The letter encourages an additional relief package that would provide ongoing payments to adults and dependents who need it most—namely, households with lower incomes. It also requests that further direct payments ensure that eligible households receive funds more quickly than in previous rounds of aid, with better outreach to make sure people are aware of their eligibility.

David Cicilline (D-RI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Ro Khanna (D-CA) are among the representatives who have signed on.

Last fall, the IRS announced that an estimated 9 million people who were eligible to get a stimulus payment hadn’t received one. This group included those with incomes so low as to not require filing an annual tax return, along with people experiencing homelessness.

There has also been a call from the Senate to extend further direct aid to American families. A letter this March from a group of 10 Democratic senators asked Biden to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions in his Build Back Better long-term economic recovery plan. “Families should not be at the mercy of constantly-shifting legislative timelines and ad hoc solutions,” the letter stated, claiming that intermittent direct payments aren’t enough to prop up households who have faced income reductions or are caring for family members.

Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) were among the signatures.

Neither plan specified an ideal payment range or specified potential income qualifications.

What Are the Chances of More Direct Aid Getting Passed?

At this point, it’s not likely recurring stimulus payments will actually happen.

Biden is slated to announce more details of his Build Back Better plan for long-term economic stability and growth this week, but that plan isn’t expected to include direct payments. Instead, a big focal point will be job creation.

Either set of lawmakers in the Capitol could propose their own aid package that grants recurring payments to people impacted by the pandemic. Such a plan would have potential for success in the House of Representatives, where Democrats have a clear majority.

But the Senate is evenly split, and among Democrats, there’s some disagreement about how much aid is needed at this stage of the pandemic, when nearly 30% of Americans have been at least partially vaccinated.

The passage of the American Rescue Plan was delayed earlier this month because Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) resisted agreeing to an extension of unemployment benefits. And Republicans in large part have rebuffed calls for additional aid, claiming further checks and unemployment benefits will deter people from trying to get back to work.

Another potential argument against recurring payments: They’re already on the way for some Americans. The American Rescue Plan Act temporarily expands the child tax credit, and will allow eligible households to choose monthly payments from July through December 2021 instead of waiting for a tax rebate in spring 2022. Eligible families could receive up to $300 per child.

