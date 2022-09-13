Is A Fall Imminent For Regeneron Stock After A Stellar 25% Rise In A Week?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock (NASDAQ: REGN) is up a solid 25% in a week, while it has seen a 16% rise in a month, significantly outperforming the broader indices, with the S&P500 index rising 3.7% in a week but down 3.2% in a month. The recent rise can be attributed to the positive data from two clinical trials for the company’s eye medication – Eylea. The drug achieved non-inferiority in vision gains with higher doses of 8 mg 12 and 16-week dosing regimens, compared to the existing 8-week dosing regimen. This development is positive for the company, leading to multiple research firms raising their price targets for REGN stock.

Now that REGN stock has seen a rise of 16% in a month, will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a fall imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a fall for REGN stock over the next month. A move of 16% or more in a month for REGN has occurred 176 times in the past ten years. Of those instances, only 83 resulted in REGN stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 83 of 176 or a 47% chance of a rise in REGN stock over the next month. See our analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using the last ten years’ data

After moving 24.7% or more over five days, the stock rose on 0% of the occasions in the next five days.

After moving 21.5% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 42% of the occasions

After moving 16.1% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose on 47% of the occasions in the next twenty-one days.

This pattern suggests a higher chance of a fall in REGN stock over the next five days, ten days, and the next month.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: REGN highest at 24.7%; JAZZ lowest at -1.4%

Ten-Day Return: REGN highest at 21.5%; JAZZ lowest at -2.1%

Twenty-One Day Return: REGN highest at 16.1%; BIIB lowest at -2.9%

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] REGN Return 25% 15% 97% S&P 500 Return 3% -15% 82% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 5% -12% 250%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 9/12/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

