Is a Beat Likely for Patterson Companies (PDCO) in Q1 Earnings?

Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO is expected to release first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 30, before the opening bell.

The company delivered an earnings surprise of 20.00% in the last reported quarter. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an average surprise of 4.52%.

Q1 Estimates

For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $1.57 billion, indicating a 3.2% increase from the prior-year period’s level.

The same for adjusted earnings per share is pinned at 40 cents, indicating a 25% improvement from that recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

As one of the leading distributors of consumable products and dental technology, Patterson Companies’ Dental arm is one of the key contributors to its top line. However, COVID-19 is likely to have impacted the company’s Dental business in the fiscal first quarter.

Per management, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, sales at this segment increased 7.4% year over year. The improvement was driven by growth in all sub-segments. Strength was seen across all equipment categories as well as in technical service, software and e-services. Meanwhile, the consumables portfolio of non-infection control products continues to recover amid deflationary impact for certain products. These trends are likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, sales in the Animal Health segment increased 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Animal Health segment has been gaining from growth in pet adoptions and increased attention to pets. On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023earnings call the companion animal business continued to show signs of prosperity and expected to gain from the long-term tailwinds of higher pet ownership in the past two years. Consequently, this trend is likely to get reflected in the first-quarter results.

Meanwhile, foundation initiatives including improved mix, exercising expense discipline and leveraging cost structure are expected to have improved gross and operating margins during the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, intense competition across most of the product lines and inflationary pressures might have weighed on the company’s overall quarterly performance.

Patterson Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patterson Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson Companies, Inc. Quote

Expected Earnings Beat

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Patterson Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate (42 cents per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate (40 cents per share), is +5.66%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

