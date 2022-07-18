Is a Beat Likely for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) in Q2 Earnings?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 21, after the closing bell.

The company’s stock has declined 41.3% so far this year against an increase of 29.5% for the industry.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.61%. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and came in line once, the average surprise being 7.81%.

Q2 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, suggesting an improvement of 6.8% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.16 per share, indicating a decline of 11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

The Instruments & Accessories segment is likely to have witnessed a strong second quarter on the back of growth in da Vinci procedure volume and an increase in system placements.

As evident from the first-quarter earnings call, the pandemic-led disruptions stemming from COVID-19 resurgences hurt the company’s procedure volume in the quarter. However, growth in the utilization of its products continued in the quarter on recovering demand in areas with receding infection cases. The momentum is likely to be reflected in the second-quarter results.

On its first-quarter earnings call, the company stated that the growth of the single port (SP) platform is likely to be driven by additional clinical indications and clearances in markets beyond the United States and Korea. During the first quarter, the company enhanced the development of its SP ecosystem by launching its Firefly Imaging Technology. It will also expand the life of its eight instruments by 65%.

During the first quarter, the use of Intuitive Surgical’s digital product, Intuitive Hub, grew approximately 60% year over year. The company is in discussions with the FDA on how best to characterize some of its core artificial intelligence technology. It will continue to bring its flexible endoscopy platform Ion to scale and boost capacity, quality and cost improvements while seeking to expand access to new markets. These developments might have contributed to Intuitive Surgical’s second-quarter performance.

ISRG’s new platforms made advancements in commercialization, innovation and clinical programs. This trend is likely to have continued in the second quarter as well. However, higher logistics costs during the reported quarter amid supply-chain challenges and rising inflationary pressure are likely to have driven expenses higher, hurting margins.

Earnings Beat Likely

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Intuitive Surgical this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate ($1.17 per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate ($1.16 per share), is +0.24%.

Zacks Rank: Intuitive Surgical carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

