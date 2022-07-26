Is a Beat Likely for DexCom (DXCM) This Earnings Season?

DexCom, Inc. DXCM is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 28, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 36.00%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, the average surprise being 15.84%.

Q2 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $697.01 million, suggesting growth of 17.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 16 cents per share, indicating a decline of 15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

DexCom’s second-quarter top line is likely to have been aided by an increase in volume, courtesy of new patients across all channels and rising global awareness regarding the benefits of its real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (“CGM”).

During the first quarter, the company continued to make progress with respect to its objective of expanding access and accelerating its leadership in CGM-connected solutions and customer choice. The company launched differentiated software with the CE Mark and Dexcom ONE product in the second half of 2022. DexCom is likely to have launched Dexcom ONE product in the United Kingdom and Spain during the second quarter. These developments are likely to have benefited customer growth during the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

DexCom, Inc. Price and Consensus

DexCom, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DexCom, Inc. Quote

In March 2022, the company received the FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation for the Dexcom CGM system’s use in the hospital setting. During the first quarter, DexCom secured the CE mark for the Dexcom G7 CGM System for monitoring people with diabetes aged two years and older and also initiated a limited launch of the system in Europe. DexCom expanded coverage for Dexcom CGM to include type 1 diabetes in Ontario, Canada during the first quarter. Moreover, TRICARE added Dexcom G6 as a brand-name formulary pharmacy benefit.

These developments may have favored the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

DexCom has ample prospects in international markets backed by demographic trends and lifestyles in countries outside the United States and Europe. Per the company, international growth remains strong and presents lucrative opportunities, courtesy of improving global access and awareness.

In first-quarter 2022, international revenues (28.2% of total revenues) surged 43% year over year to $177.6 million. The momentum is likely to have continued in the second quarter, thanks to broad-based growth throughout all markets.

However, an increase in operating expenses and intense competition may have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Earnings Beat Likely

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DexCom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate (17 cents per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate (16 cents per share), is +9.15%.

Zacks Rank: DexCom carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:

Alkermes plc ALKS has an Earnings ESP of +300.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1. ALKS has an estimated long-term growth rate of 25.1%.

Alkermes’ earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 350.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

STERIS plc STE has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and is a Zacks #1 Ranked stock. STE has an earnings yield of 4% against the industry’s negative yield.

STERIS’ earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.2%.

Cano Health CANO has an Earnings ESP of +53.85% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. CANO has an earnings yield of (0.77%), which compares favorably with the industry’s yield of (1.42%).

In the last reported quarter, Cano Health delivered an earnings surprise of 30.00%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.