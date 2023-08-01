Is a Beat Likely for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q2 Earnings?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat estimates by 18.18%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.47% in the past four quarters.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $992.2 million. The same for earnings is pinned at 43 cents per share.

Factors to Note

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Technologies & Equipment segment is likely to have witnessed organic growth in the quarter under review. Higher demand for clear aligners is expected to have driven the segment’s sales growth, partially offset by weakness in CAD/CAM. Implant sales in China are likely to have reflected the adverse impact of volume-based procurement (VBP) policy in the country that resulted in lower price per product, especially high-value products.

Strong retail demand for consumable products might have benefited the Consumable segment’s sales during the to-be-reported quarter.

Foreign currency movement had a negative impact on total revenues during the first quarter. The trend is likely to have continued in the second quarter as well.

On its first-quarterearnings call XRAY’s management stated that the international glaucoma and corneal health franchises showed continued strength. The trend is likely to have continued in the quarter to be reported.

However, volatile macroeconomic environment raises uncertainty. Inflationary pressure, coupled with commercial investments and restructuring and remediation costs, is likely to have fueled operating expenses during the soon-to-be-reported quarter, hurting margins. The company is expected to provide an updated view on macro headwinds and business performance on its second-quarterearnings call

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price and Consensus

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. price-consensus-chart | DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Quote

Expected Earnings Beat

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DENTSPLY SIRONA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate (44 cents per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate (43 cents per share), is +0.42% for McKesson. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

AmerisourceBergen ABC has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The stock has gained 12.5% year to date. ABC’s earnings beat estimates in the last reported quarter. It has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.14%, on average.

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX has an Earnings ESP of +0.48% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The stock has gained 10.2% year to date. BDX’s earnings missed estimates in the last reported quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.79%.

Pacific Biosciences of California PACB has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The stock has gained 65% year to date. PACB’s earnings beat estimates in the last reported quarter. It has a negative four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.66%.

