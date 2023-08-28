Is a Beat Likely for Cooper Companies (COO) in Q3 Earnings?

The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s COO third-quarter fiscal 2023 results are scheduled to be released on Aug 30, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.33%. Its earnings missed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and beat twice, delivering an average surprise of 0.01%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $900.1 million for the soon-to-be-reported quarter, indicating a 6.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s level. The same for earnings is pinned at $3.35 per share, implying a 5% improvement from the prior-year period’s reported number.

Factors to Note

Cooper Companies reports revenues under two major segments — CooperVision (CVI) and CooperSurgical (CSI). Both these segments displayed strength in the past few quarters. This trend is likely to have continued in the fiscal third quarter of 2023.

Solid performance across the company’s daily silicone hydrogel portfolio and myopia management, and strength in torics and multifocals are expected to have contributed to the CVI segment’s performance.

The segment’s revenues for fiscal 2023 are projected in the range of $2.365-$2.4 billion (organic growth of 8-10%). This momentum is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

CSI displayed strength in the fiscal second quarter, with revenues of $288.1 million. The top line increased 6% year over year on a constant currency basis and 4% on a reported basis.

The segment benefited from fertility as well as surgical products. This trend is likely to have continued in the quarter to be reported.

For fiscal 2023, CSI revenues are expected in the range of $1.147-$1.169 billion (5-7% organic growth). This strength is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

During the fiscal second quarter, the company witnessed a significant increase in revenues with respect to MyDay daily silicone hydrogel lenses. The momentum is likely to have continued in the fiscal third quarter, courtesy of the excellent progress of its key accounts and entry into new pilot programs with retailers and buying groups globally.

Cooper Companies has been witnessing higher demand for contact lenses, driven by the recent global transition to daily contact lenses by customers. The company’s advancements in customized product offerings are expected to have contributed to its fiscal third-quarter performance.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Cooper Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Cooper Companies, Inc. Quote

Earnings Beat – A Possibility

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Cooper Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is +0.13%.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Patterson Companies PDCO has an Earnings ESP of +5.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PDCO has an estimated revenue growth rate of 3.8% for fiscal 2024. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.52%.

Centene CNChas an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. CNC has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.8% for 2023.

Centene delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 0.62%.

CONMED CNMD has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. CNMD has an estimated earnings growth rate of 31.3% for 2023.

CONMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one, delivering a negative average surprise of 9.28%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.