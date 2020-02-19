Is a Beat Likely for Centennial (CDEV) This Earnings Season?

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. CDEV is expected to beat estimates when it reports fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 24, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company came up with earnings of a penny, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share due to lower commodity price realization and increased lease operating expenses.

The firm beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the last four quarters, as shown in the chart below.

CENTENNIAL RES Price and EPS Surprise

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share has seen four upward revisions and one downward movement in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a year-over-year decline of 58.3%.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $241.9 million for the quarter, indicating a rise of 8.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Suggests

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Centennial this time around. This is because it has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).

Earnings ESP: Centennial has an Earnings ESP of +14.87%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of 6 cents is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors Driving the Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Centennial has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, part of the prolific Permian Basin, which is likely to have enabled it to generate strong fourth-quarter production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter production is pegged at 76,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), indicating an increase from 69,609 Boe/d in the year-ago period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter crude production is pegged at 43,110 barrels per day (Bbls/d), indicating an increase from 39,978 Bbls/d in the year-ago period. Crude oil constituted the majority of the company’s production.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average crude sales price is pegged at $53 per barrel, suggesting an increase from the year-ago quarter’s $47.95. The potential increase in oil production and realized price is expected to have boosted the company’s bottom line.

