Is a Beat Likely for Camping World (CWH) in Q1 Earnings?

Camping World Holdings Inc. CWH is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 7, after market close. In the last-reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 29.6%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 9 cents per share, suggesting improvement from a loss of 67 cents in the year-ago quarter. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1,013 million, indicating a decline of 4.9% from the year-ago figure.

Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

Factors at Play

Camping World’s first-quarter revenues are likely to have been affected by the dismal performance of the Products, service and other segment. Notably the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Products, service and other sales is pinned at $183 million, indicating a decline of 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Also, initiatives to consolidate its retail operations, and reduce product inventories and overhead levels are likely to get reflected on the revenue results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for New vehicles sales is pegged at $540 million, indicating growth of 2% from the prior-year quarter. Also, revenues from Finance and insurance as well as Used vehicles are likely to have risen from the year-ago quarter levels.

However, high operating costs are likely to have marred the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Camping World this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates.

Earnings ESP: Camping World has an Earnings ESP of +18.61%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Camping World, which shares space with Carnival Corporation CCL, Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK and Drive Shack Inc. DS in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.