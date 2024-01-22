Is a Beat Likely for CACI International (CACI) in Q2 Earnings?

CACI International CACI is likely to beat expectations when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results after market close on Jan 24.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.83 billion, indicating an improvement of 11.1% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $4.50 per share, implying a 5.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $4.28 per share.

The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing on two occasions, the average surprise being 2.5%.

In the last reported quarter, CACI’s non-GAAP earnings of $4.36 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52. However, revenues of $1.85 billion came higher than the consensus mark of $1.69 billion.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

CACI's to-be-reported quarter's performance is likely to have benefited from its large pipeline of government projects. The company has been winning a record number of deals for a while, reflecting its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by CACI’s services makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

In the last reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, CACI won contracts worth $3.1 billion. Management secured several notable deals, including a $1.3 billion eight-year single-award technology task order to provide global enterprise network modernization to an Intelligence Community customer.

The company's total backlog as of Sep 30, 2023 was $26.7 billion. Back-to-back contract wins at regular intervals might have favored the to-be-reported quarter's performance.

Increasing organic revenue growth and continued margin expansion may be reflected in fiscal second-quarter results. Fixed-price contracts might have contributed to the second-quarter fiscal 2024 performance as well.

In terms of contract type, our model estimates suggest revenues from cost-plus-fee-type contracts, fixed-price contracts, and time and material-type contracts to increase year over year by 10.5%, 1% and 8.3% to $1.05 billion, $514.5 million and $202.3 million, respectively.

In terms of the customer mix, we expect revenues from the Department of Defense and Commercial and Other to grow 11.4% and 1.4% to $1.29 billion and $90.8 million, respectively. However, we project Federal Civilian Agencies revenues to decline 3.2% to $386.9 million.

However, higher interest expenses are likely to have somewhat offset the benefits of the aforementioned factors. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s interest expenses & others increased 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CACI this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate ($4.53 per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate ($4.50 per share), is +0.67%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: CACI carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Amazon.com AMZN, Apple AAPL and Meta Platforms META also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Amazon sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.93%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amazon’s fourth-quarter earnings stands at 79 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 276.2%. It is estimated to report revenues of $166.19 billion, which suggests an increase of approximately 11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Apple is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 1. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.13% at present. Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 3.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.09 per share, suggesting an increase of 11.2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.88. Apple’s quarterly revenues are estimated to improve marginally to $117.5 billion from $117.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Meta carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.46%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.80 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 60%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $38.82 billion, calling for a year-over-year increase of 20.7%.

