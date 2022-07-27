Is a Beat Likely for AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in Q3 Earnings?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 3, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69%. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 4.01%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $58.91 billion, indicating an improvement of 10.3% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.57, suggesting growth of 19% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Sustained growth in specialty product sales, including COVID-19 treatments and overall market growth, at this U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment may have favored the fiscal third-quarter performance. With respect to this segment, revenues are expected in the band of $207 billion to $212 billion in fiscal 2022, representing growth of 2-5%. Consequently, this may get reflected in the fiscal third-quarter results.

In fiscal 2022, operating income at this segment is anticipated between $2.42 billion and $2.48 billion, reflecting growth of 7-10%. This, in turn, is likely to get reflected in the fiscal third-quarter results.

Apart from this, the World Courier unit is likely to have exhibited solid performance in the fiscal third quarter. In fact, World Courier’s impressive track record as an international leader in specialty logistics has enabled AmerisourceBergen to lend support to customers globally despite a challenging COVID-induced environment and additional operational challenges.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price and Consensus

AmerisourceBergen Corporation price-consensus-chart | AmerisourceBergen Corporation Quote

Per management, AmerisourceBergen continues to play a crucial role as the distributor of antiviral and antibody therapies used to treat COVID-19.

Per the fiscal 2022 guidance, operating income at the International Healthcare solutions segment is estimated to improve in the range of $685 million to $715 million. This, in turn, is likely to get reflected in the fiscal third-quarter results.

Earnings Beat Likely

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for AmerisourceBergen this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate ($2.63 per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate ($2.57 per share), is +2.16%.

Zacks Rank: AmerisourceBergen carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few medical stocks also worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:

STERIS plc STE has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and is Zacks #1 Ranked stock. STE has an earnings yield of 4% against the industry’s negative yield.

STERIS’ earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.2%.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3. HSIC has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.7%.

Henry Schein’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.05%.

Laboratory Corp. of America LH has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. LH has an earnings yield of 7.96%, which compares favorably with the industry’s yield of 4.61%.

Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.58%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.