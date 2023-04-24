Is a Beat in the Offing for Linde (LIN) in Q1 Earnings?

Linde LIN is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $3.16 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91, owing to increased prices and volumes across all end markets.

The leading global industrial gases and engineering company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the prior four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 5.87%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter earnings per share of $3.12 has witnessed two upward revisions in the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 6.48% from the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for first-quarter revenues of $8.04 billion indicates a 2.1% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Linde this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is just the case here, as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is +0.80%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Factors to Consider

Industrial production in the United States increased in the March quarter from the year-ago period. Since Linde produces industrial gases used across numerous industries, the company is likely to have generated handsome profit from its Americas business unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter 2023 operating profit from the Americas unit is pegged at $984 million, suggesting an increase from $904 million reported in the first quarter of 2022.

