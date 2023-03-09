Is a Beat in the Cards for ZTO Express' (ZTO) Q4 Earnings?

ZTO Express’ ZTO is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 15, after market close.

ZTO Express has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 15.62%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. price-eps-surprise | ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for ZTO Expressthis earnings season.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTO Express’ fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating a 7.3% year-over-year decline. The downside is expected to be partially offset by an increase in parcel volume and parcel unit price.

On the flip side, escalating operating expenses, primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), continue to hurt ZTO’s bottom line. Increases in compensation, benefits and office expenditures are leading to higher SG&A expenses. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTO’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 7.9% in the past 90 days.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ZTO Express this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ZTO Express has an Earnings ESP of +7.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

Highlights of Q3

ZTO Express’ third-quarter 2022 earnings of 33 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line increased year over year despite higher operating expenses and the impact of Omicron-induced woes.

Total revenues of $1,257.5 million improved year over year owing to a rise in revenues at the express delivery services unit (contributing 90.6% to the top line).

Here is the fourth quarter of 2022 earnings reports of stocks from the Zacks Services industry.

Expeditors International of Washington’s EXPD fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.38 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. The bottom line decreased 48% year over year. Total revenues of $3,441.52 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,173.4 million and decreased 36% year over year.

Schneider National, Inc. SNDR fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 64 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents but declined 16% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Operating revenues of $1,561.7 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,678.5 million and fell 1% year over year. Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) decreased 7% to $1,347.7 million.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.