Is a Beat in the Cards for Wabtec (WAB) in Q4 Earnings?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation WAB, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before market open.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, missing once, the average beat being 0.62%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has remained stable at $1.30 per share over the past 60 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at the factors that might have shaped the company’s December-quarter performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.23 billion, indicating 7.7% growth year over year. The top line is likely to have been aided by higher Freight revenues. Solid growth in Equipment and Services may have driven the segment’s revenues.

Supply-chain disruptions might have hurt results of the Transit segment. Additionally, escalating fuel expenses and economic uncertainty are likely to have affected WAB’s bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Wabtec this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Wabtec has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #2 presently.

Highlights of Q3

Wabtec’s third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20. The bottom line improved 7% year over year, owing to higher sales, disciplined cost management and lower restructuring and transaction costs.

Revenues of $2,081 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,117.1 million. However, the top line grew 9.1% year over year.

