Is a Beat in the Cards for Wabtec (WAB) in Q3 Earnings?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation WAB, is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 0.42%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation price-eps-surprise | Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for Wabtec this earnings season.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wabtec’s third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $2.12 billion, indicating 11% growth year over year. The top line is likely to have been aided by higher Freight segment revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freight Segment revenues is pegged at $1.55 billion, indicating a 19.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure. Solid growth in Equipment and Services is likely to have driven the segment’s revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Transit segment revenues is pegged at $569 million, indicating a 7% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The downside is likely to have been owing to supply-chain disruptions.

On the flip side, escalating operating expenses and supply-chain disruptions are likely to have been overhangs on WAB’s bottom line. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 2.4% in the past 90 days to $1.20 per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Wabtec this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Wabtec has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q2

Wabtec’s second-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.23 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line improved 16% year over year, owing to higher sales and increased operating margins.

Revenues of $2,048 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,082.5 million. However, the top line grew 1.8% year over year on the back of higher Freight segment revenues, partially offset by lower Transit segment revenues.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2022 earnings:

Copa Holdings CPA has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. CPA will release results on Nov 16. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 174.22%, on average.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank #3. ARCB will release results on Nov 1.

ArcBest has an expected earnings growth rate of 66.43% for the current year. ARCB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.29%, on average.

ARCB has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.63%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.