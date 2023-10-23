Is a Beat in the Cards for Vertiv (VRT) in Q3 Earnings?

Vertiv Holdings VRT is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 25 before market open.

The company projects third-quarter revenues in the band of $1.7-$1.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $1.75 billion, indicating an improvement of 18.3% year over year.

Vertiv expects adjusted earnings per share between 41 cents and 46 cents. The consensus mark is pegged at 44 cents per share, implying a whopping 91.3% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

The company expects third-quarter 2023 adjusted operating income between $245 million and $260 million, suggesting a margin of 14.2-14.8%. VRT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 25.7%.

Factors to Consider

A growing customer base, backed by the elevated demand for its cloud-based solutions amid the ongoing digitalizing trend, is likely to have contributed to Vertiv’s third-quarter top line. The to-be-reported quarter’s top line is likely to have witnessed the impact of accelerated global footprint expansion outside the Americas. It is worth mentioning that the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC represented 55.4%, 21.8% and 22.8% of the total revenues, respectively, in the second quarter.

Vertiv’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the solid demand for its hardware, software and analytics solutions. Continuous gains in pricing and substantial investments in all end markets, such as artificial intelligence and data centers, are anticipated to have driven VRT’s performance in the quarter.

The critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider is expected to have witnessed enhanced operational execution and supply-chain flow in the quarter to be reported. However, Vertiv’s significant exposure to material, freight and labor inflation and continued investments in research and development growth are likely to have weighed on its performance in the quarter to be reported.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Vertiv this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +1.82%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: VRT carries a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Palantir Technologies PLTR, Intel INTC and ON Semiconductor ON also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Palantir carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +4.35%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing on one occasion, with the average surprise being 2.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palantir’s third-quarter earnings stands at 6 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 500%. It is estimated to report revenues of $555 million, which suggests an increase of approximately 16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Intel is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 26. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +12.98% at present. Intel’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 130.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share, suggesting a decrease of 64.4% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 59 cents. Intel’s quarterly revenues are estimated to decline 12.1% year over year to $13.48 billion.

ON carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.00%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 30. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 6.9%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.15 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 2.1%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

