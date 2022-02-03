Is a Beat in the Cards for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q4 Earnings?

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8, before market open.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s fourth-quarter 2021 revenues stands at $2.04 billion, indicating growth of 9.3% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Segment wise, Ratings revenues are likely to have been driven by strength across both transaction and non-transaction revenues. Transaction revenues are likely to have been backed by gains in bank loan rating activity and structured finance, which offset declines in corporate bond issuance. Non-transaction revenues are expected to benefit from fees associated with surveillance, new-entity ratings and Rating Evaluation Service activity. Market Intelligence revenues are expected to have gained from growth in Data Management Solutions, Credit Risk Services and Desktop. Platts revenues are likely to have benefited from growth in the core subscription business. Indices revenues are likely to have been aided by strength across asset-linked fees and exchange-traded derivative activity.

Revenue growth is likely to have boosted S&P Global’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.13 per share, indicating growth of 15.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for S&P Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

S&P Global has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.

S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clean Harbors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

Clean Harbors’ shares have surged 16.6% in the past year.

Genpact G has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 11, before the market opens.

Genpact has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average.

Genpact’s shares have surged 23.8% in the past year. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 14.8%.

Avis Budget CAR has an Earnings ESP of +3.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 14, after the market closes.

Avis Budget has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 336.5% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 19.4%.

