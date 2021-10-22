Is a Beat in the Cards for S&P Global (SPGI) in Q3 Earnings?

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 26, before market open.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s third-quarter 2021 revenues stands at $2 billion, indicating growth of 8.2% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Segment wise, Ratings revenues are likely to have been driven by strength across bank loan rating activity, structured finance and high-yield bond issuance, new-entity ratings, fees associated with surveillance, and Rating Evaluation Service activity. Market Intelligence revenues are expected to have gained from growth in Data Management Solutions, Credit Risk Services and Desktop. Platts revenues are likely to have benefited from growth in the core subscription business. Indices revenues are likely to have been aided by strength across asset-linked fees and data & custom subscriptions.

Revenue growth is likely to have boosted S&P Global’s third-quarter 2021 earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.18 per share, indicating growth of 11.6% from the year-ago period reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for S&P Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

S&P Global has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #3.

S&P Global Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

S&P Global Inc. price-eps-surprise | S&P Global Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:

Avis Budget CAR has an Earnings ESP of +18.16% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank #2.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +2.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.