Is a Beat in the Cards for Ryder (R) This Earnings Season?

Ryder System, Inc. R is slated to release first-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Apr 27, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter earnings has been revised upward marginally to $2.38 in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 57.5%.

Let’s take a look at the factors that are expected to have influenced the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

New business, favorable pricing and higher volumes might have aided the company’s Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS) segment revenues. Per the consensus mark, the metric rose 19.3% from the first-quarter 2021 reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment also suggests a 26.3% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, total revenues in the Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) segment indicate a rise of 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. The uptick can be attributed to higher rental, ChoiceLease and SelectCare revenues and increased fuel pricing.

A rise in gross capital expenditures (due to higher planned investments in the rental fleet) might have dented R’s first-quarter 2022 results. High fuel costs also might have dented the bottom-line performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Ryder in the first quarter of 2022. This is because the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is precisely the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Ryder has an Earnings ESP of +5.04% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $2.50, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is at $2.38. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Ryder carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Ryder’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding 17 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.52 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49. The bottom line increased significantly year over year on higher revenues. Total revenues of $2,600 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,462.4 million. The top line increased 17.5% year over year on strong segmental performances.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector can also consider stocks like United Parcel Service UPS, Southwest Airlines LUV and American Airlines Group AAL, as these stocks too possess the right combination of elements to beat estimates this reporting cycle.

UPS has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked stock at present. UPS will release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 26.

Strong package delivery demand is expected to have aided UPS’ first-quarter 2022 performance. Higher revenue per piece is likely to get reflected in U.S. Domestic Package revenues.

Southwest Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +28.09% and is currently a #3 Ranked player. LUV will release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28.

Southwest Airlines expects first-quarter 2022 operating revenues to decline 8-10% from the first quarter of 2019. The company expects to incur a loss in the period.

American Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +3.01% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked stock at present. AAL will release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 21.

With air-travel demand steadily rebounding, AAL’s passenger revenues are expected to reflect a significant year-over-year increase. The anticipated increase in passenger revenues is likely to have driven the company’s top line in the first quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



