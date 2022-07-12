Is a Beat in the Cards for J.B. Hunt (JBHT) in Q2 Earnings?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 19, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 9.1% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.1%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.58 billion, indicating 23.1% growth year over year. The top line is likely to have been aided by strength across all segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter Intermodal revenues is pegged at $1.57 billion, indicating a 21.5% surge from the year-ago reported figure. JBHT’s intermodal revenues are likely to reflect year-over-year increase owing to higher revenue per load.

The consensus mark for Dedicated Contract Services (“DCS”) segment revenues is pegged at $751 million, suggesting a 20.9% rise from the second-quarter 2021 reported number. DCS is expected to have benefited from fleet productivity improvement and an increase in average revenue-producing trucks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integrated Capacity Solutions (“ICS”) revenues is pegged at $659 million, hinting at a 8.4% jump from the year-ago reported figure. Higher revenue per load owing to favorable customer freight mix and higher contractual and spot rates are expected to have driven ICS revenues in the second quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Final Mile Services revenues is pegged at $231 million, indicating 8.9% surge from the second-quarter 2021's reported number. Contributions from multiple customer contracts over the last year and benefits from the acquisition of Zenith Freight Lines (closed in February end) might have aided the top-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $249 million, indicating a 35.3% surge from the second-quarter 2021 reported number. Truckload revenues are expected to have been boosted by an increase in load count and revenue per load.

On the flip side, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are likely to have affected J.B. Hunt’s volumes in the second quarter. Further, the company’s bottom line is likely to have been hurt by an expected increase in operating expenses due to higher rents and purchased transportation costs, as well as salaries, wages and benefits expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q1

J.B. Hunt’s first-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.29 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91. The bottom line surged 67.2% year over year on the back of higher revenues across all segments.

Total operating revenues of $3,488.6 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,260.5 million. The top line jumped 33.3% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, rose 27.4% year over year.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on their second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Kirby KEX has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank #2. KEX will release results on Jul 28. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kirby has an expected earnings growth rate of 282.14% for the current year. KEX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.

KEX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. NSC will release results on Jul 27. Improved performance of the intermodal and merchandise segments is likely to aid results.

Norfolk has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.7% for the current year. NSC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average.

Norfolk has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.5%.

Southwest Airlines Co.LUV has an Earnings ESP of +3.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. Improved air-travel demand is likely to aid LUV’s results. LUV will release results on Jul 28.

Southwest has an expected earnings growth rate of 226.05% for the current year. LUV delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.5%, on average.

Southwest has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6%.

