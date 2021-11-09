Is a Beat in the Cards for Hut 8 Mining (HUT) in Q3 Earnings?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 11, before market opens.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $39.34 million, indicating 44.4% growth sequentially. The top line is likely to have benefited from contributions from the company’s self-mining operations and expanded hosting services. An uptick in the number of self-mined Bitcoins is likely to have acted as a major tailwind.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is projected at 11 cents, indicating sequential growth of more than 100%. The bottom line is likely to have been aided by the expansion of Hut 8's operations and improvement in Bitcoin mining economics.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hut 8 Mining this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Hut 8 Mining has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Hut 8 Mining Corp. price-eps-surprise | Hut 8 Mining Corp. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few otherstocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings:

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SoFi Technologies SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Affirm AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +39.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.