Is a Beat in the Cards for FLEETCOR (FLT) in Q1 Earnings?

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 7, after market close.

So far this year, shares of FLEETCOR have lost 19.1%, compared with decline of 10% for the industry it belongs to and 12.1% decrease in the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations

Strength across four product categories — fuel, corporate payments, lodging, and tolls — increased new sales and positive client retention trends are likely to have driven FLEETCOR's first-quarter 2020 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $642.22 million, indicating growth of 3.3% from the year-ago period reported figure. In fourth-quarter 2019, revenues of $698.9 million increased 9% year over year.

Operational efficiency is likely to have aided the company’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.81, indicating growth of 5.2% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. The consensus estimate lies below the guided range of $2.90-$3.00.

In fourth-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings of $3.17 per share increased 14% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for FLEETCOR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FLEETCOR has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks investors may also consider from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2020 earnings.

ServiceMaster SERV has an Earnings ESP of +11.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report results on May 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Green Dot GDOT has an Earnings ESP of +3.83% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release results on May 11.

ICF International ICFI has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release results on May 5.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.