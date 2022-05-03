Is a Beat in the Cards for FLEETCOR (FLT) in Q1 Earnings?

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 5, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $756.94 million, indicating 24.4% growth year over year, attributable to improvement across all product categories - corporate payments, fuel, tolls, lodging and gifts.

Product category-wise, the consensus estimate for Corporate payments segment revenues is pegged at $169 million, indicating growth of 45.7% year over year. The consensus mark for Fuel segment revenues is pegged at $300 million, implying growth of 14.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Tolls revenues stands at $79 million, suggesting an increase of 14.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Lodging segment revenues is pegged at $91 million, indicating growth of 54.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for Gift revenues stands at $46.77 million, suggesting growth of 7.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improvement in operational metrics is likely to have aided the company’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $3.53 per share, indicating growth of 25.2% year over year. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $3.45-$3.55 per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for FLEETCOR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FLEETCOR has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.4% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 62.6% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.5%.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +29.69% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Opendoor Technologies has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5.2%.

Opendoor Technologies has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75.54%, on average.

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Aptiv has an expected earnings growth rate of 46.7% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.

Aptiv has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.9%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.