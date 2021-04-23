Is a Beat in the Cards for Fiserv (FISV) in Q1 Earnings?

Fiserv, Inc. FISV is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 27, before the bell.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.56 billion, indicating growth of 2.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Segment-wise, growth in the Merchant Acceptance segment is expected to have been aided by strength across the company’s flexible Clover platform, enterprise clients and suite of ISV Solutions

The FinTech segment is expected to have been aided by growth in high-quality recurring revenues, which may have been partially offset by the expected decline in periodic revenues. The company is likely to have witnessed rise in new core-account-processing clients.

The Payments and Network segment is likely to have been aided by strength in the company’sinternational issuer, card services and output solutions businesses, including the benefit of revenue synergies.

Solid operational performance and benefits of cost synergies are likely to have boosted Fiserv’s first-quarter 2021 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.13 per share, indicating growth of 14.1%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fiserv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Fiserv has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.

BGSF BGSF has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

S&P GlobalSPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #2.

FLEETCOR FLT has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.

