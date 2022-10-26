Is a Beat in the Cards for ExxonMobil (XOM) in Q3 Earnings?

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the integrated energy giant’s earnings per share of $4.14, excluding identified items, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80. Strong earnings were driven by higher realized commodity prices and solid refinery utilization, partially offset by increased ethane feed costs in North America.

In the trailing four quarters, ExxonMobil beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings thrice and missed the same once, delivering a surprise of 1.6%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s delve into the factors that are anticipated to have influenced the energy giant’s performance in the September-end quarter.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ExxonMobil’s third-quarter earnings per share of $3.88 has witnessed eight upward revisions and no downward movement in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 145.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $115.2 billion indicates a 56.1% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for ExxonMobil this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: ExxonMobil has an Earnings ESP of +1.39%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at earnings of $3.94 per share, whereas the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $3.88 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: ExxonMobil currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Factors to Note

Oil prices were much higher in the September-end quarter of this year. Higher oil prices were favorable for ExxonMobil’s exploration and production activities as it has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ExxonMobil’s daily production volumes is pegged at 3,774 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), suggesting an improvement from 3,665 Mboe/d reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the company’s daily production volumes is pegged at 3,863.4 Mboe/d, also indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Higher production and price are likely to have aided XOM’s upstream operations.

ExxonMobil is expected to have reaped the rewards of a better macro environment in its downstream unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ExxonMobil’s total refinery throughput volumes is pegged at 4,336 million barrels per day (Mbbls/d), suggesting an improvement from 4,051 Mbbls/d reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for XOM’s total refinery throughput volumes is pegged at 4,336.3 Mboe/d, also indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

