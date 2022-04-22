Is a Beat in the Cards for CME Group (CME) in Q1 Earnings?

CME Group CME is slated to report first-quarter 2021 earnings on Apr 27, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.47%.

Factors to Consider

CME Group’s first-quarter revenues are likely to have been aided by improved clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market data and information services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating an increase of 5% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for clearing and transaction fees is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating an increase of 10.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



Market data and information services revenues are likely to have increased owing to price increases for certain device fees. The consensus estimate for market data and information services is pegged at $144 million, unchanged from the year-ago reported figure.



Recently, CME Group reported a decent average daily volume (ADV) for the first quarter. ADV of 25.9 million contracts per day improved 19% year over year in the first quarter due to increased volumes in four of the six product lines.



Interest rate volume of 12.5 million contracts per day increased 21%, while Foreign exchange volumes increased 6% to about 0.9 million contracts per day. Metals volume of 0.5 million contracts per day decreased 12%. Energy volume of about 2.5 million contracts increased 6% year over year while Equity index volume of nearly 7.9 million contracts per day increased 30%. Agricultural volume of 1.5 million contracts per day was flat.



Expenses are likely to have decreased in the to-be-reported quarter due to lower compensation and benefits, technology, reduced professional fees and outside services, amortization of purchased intangibles, lower depreciation and amortization.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.00, indicating an increase of 11.7% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CME Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: CME Group has an Earnings ESP of +0.44%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.01 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CME Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CME Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | CME Group Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

