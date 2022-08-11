Is a Beat in the Cards for Broadridge (BR) in Q4 Earnings?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 12, 2022, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, posting an earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.7 billion, which indicates a 9.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Expected growth is likely to have been driven by internal growth, new businesses, increased mutual fund proxy activity, a higher volume of customer communications, and the impact of acquisitions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is pegged at $401 million, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. The consensus estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is pegged at $1.3 billion, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

The bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from operating strength driven by growth in recurring fee revenues. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.66 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 21.5%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Broadridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote

Performances of Some Other Service Providers

Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and improved 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but improved 6.6% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported solid second-quarter 2022 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IQV’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and improved 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.54 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 3% year over year.

Omnicom Group OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 15.1% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4% but declined slightly year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.