Is a Beat in the Cards for Broadridge (BR) in Q3 Earnings?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 3, 2022, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, posting an earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.54 billion, which indicates an 11% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Expected growth is likely to have been driven by internal growth, new businesses, increased mutual fund proxy activity and mutual fund communications, higher volume of customer communications, and the impact of acquisitions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is pegged at $393 million, which indicates year-over-year increase of 25.2%. The consensus estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is pegged at $1.1 billion, which suggests year-over-year increase of 3.2%.

The bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited by operating strength. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.86 per share, which suggests year-over-year increase of 5.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

