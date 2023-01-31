Is a Beat in the Cards for Broadridge (BR) in Q2 Earnings?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once. It posted an earnings surprise of 2% on average.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.34 billion, which indicates a 6.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Expected growth is likely to have been driven by internal growth and new businesses.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is pegged at $390 million, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. The consensus estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is pegged at $959 million, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.

The bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from operating strength. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 9.6%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Avis Budget Group CAR has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR’s earnings has moved up 1.2% to $6.5 per share over the past 30 days.

Verisk Analytics VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRSK’s earnings has remained unchanged at $1.17 per share over the past 30 days.

Gartner IT has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IT’s earnings has moved up 0.4% to $2.57 per share over the past 30 days.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

