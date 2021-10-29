Is a Beat in the Cards for Broadridge (BR) in Q1 Earnings?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 3, 2021.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matching the same in the other two, delivering an earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.14 billion, which indicates a 12.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Expected growth is likely to have been driven by internal growth, new businesses, increased equity contests, capital markets and other communications, higher volume of customer communications, and impact of acquisitions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is pegged at $357 million, which indicates year-over-year increase of 20.6%. The consensus estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is pegged at $808 million, which suggests year-over-year increase of 7.3%.

The bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from operating strength. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, which suggests year-over-year increase of 4.1%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of -0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Fox Corporation FOXA has an Earnings ESP of +6.18% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Synaptics Incorporated SYNA has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY has an Earnings ESP of +8.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.

