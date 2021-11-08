Is a Beat in the Cards for Affirm (AFRM) in Q1 Earnings?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 10, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $250.75 million, indicating 4.2% decline sequentially. The downside is likely to get partially offset by increases in network revenues and interest income related to growth in gross merchandise volume, loans held for investment and gains on loan sales.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’ bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share is projected at 30 cents, indicating sequential growth of 37.5%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Affirm this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Affirm has an Earnings ESP of +39.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2021 earnings:

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SoFi Technologies SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.

SailPoint Technologies SAIL has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.