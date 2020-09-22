Is a Beat in the Cards for Accenture (ACN) in Q4 Earnings?

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Sep 24, before market open.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $10.9 billion, implying 1.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Notably, the consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $10.6-$11 billion.

Geographically, revenues from North America are expected to have been weighed down by decline in Chemicals & Natural Resources, which is likely to have been partially offset by growth in Public Service, Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Retail & Travel Services, Health, and Software & Platforms.

Revenues from Europe are likely to have been aided by growth in Chemicals & Natural Resources, Life Sciences, Software & Platforms, Energy, Utilities, and Health. These are likely to have been partially offset by a decline in Banking & Capital Markets.

Growth Markets revenues are likely to have been aided by growth in Software & Platforms, Banking & Capital Markets, Public Service, Chemicals & Natural Resources, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Retail & Travel Services, and Life Sciences.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.74 per share, in line with the year-ago reported figure. Lower revenues and operating results, and higher non-operating expenses are likely to have been partially offset by lower outstanding share count.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that investors may also consider from the broader Zacks Business Services sector as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming release:

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +4.98% and a Zacks Rank #2.

TransUnion TRU has an Earnings ESP of +4.75% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Republic Services RSG has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #2.

