Is a Beat in the Cards for Accenture (ACN) in Q3 Earnings?

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 24, before market open.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $12.79 billion, implying 16.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Notably, the consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $12.55-$12.95 billion.

Going by segments, the consensus estimate for Communications, Media & Technology revenues stands at $2.59 billion, indicating growth of 17.4% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for Financial Services revenues is pegged at $2.48 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 15.9%. The consensus estimate for Health & Public Service revenues stands at $2.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 19.8%. The consensus estimate for Products revenues is pegged at $3.53 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 17.7%. The consensus mark for Resources revenues stands at $1.74 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.2%.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.23 per share, implying 17.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from higher revenues and operating numbers, and lower share count.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC price-eps-surprise | Accenture PLC Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

ABM Industries ABM has an Earnings ESP of +5.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +2.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.

