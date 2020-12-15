Is a Beat in the Cards for Accenture (ACN) in Q1 Earnings?

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 17, before market open.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $11.38 billion, implying 0.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Notably, the consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $11.15-$11.55 billion.

Geographically, revenues from North America are expected to have benefited from strength across Public Service, Life Sciences, Software & Platforms, Health, and Banking & Capital Markets. These increases are likely to have been partially offset by declines in Chemicals & Natural Resources, and High Tech.

Revenues from Europe are likely to have been aided by growth in Life Sciences, Software & Platforms, Chemicals & Natural Resources, and Health. These are likely to have been partially offset by declines in Banking & Capital Markets, Consumer Goods, Retail & Travel Services, and High Tech.

Growth Markets revenues are likely to have been aided by growth in Software & Platforms, Banking & Capital Markets, Public Service, Chemicals & Natural Resources, Industrial, and Life Sciences.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.04 per share, implying 2.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Lower revenues and operating numbers, and higher effective tax rate are likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC price-eps-surprise | Accenture PLC Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming release.

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Equifax EFX has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #3.

