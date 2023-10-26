Is a Beat in Store for Unum Group (UNM) in Q3 Earnings?

Unum Group UNM is slated to report third-quarter 2023 earnings on Oct 31, after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings beat in the last two reported quarters of 2023.

Factors to Note

UNM’s premiums in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have benefited from solid persistency in-force business and strong sales. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.5 billion, indicating an increase of 4.8% from the year-ago reported quarter. Our estimate stands at $2.5 billion.



An improving rate environment likely is likely to have supported higher net investment income. Our estimate stands at $522.3 million, implying an upside of 2.1% from the year-ago reported quarter figure.



Improved premiums and increase in net investment income are likely to have aided top-line improvement. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.1 billion, suggesting an increase of 4.1% from the year-ago number.



Favorable benefits experience in group product lines, disciplined sales trends, strong persistency in group lines and growth of new product lines are likely to have favored the Unum U.S. segment. Higher operating expenses might have been a partial offset. Our estimate is $1.6 billion.



Favorable benefits experience, higher premium income, in-force block growth and higher sales are likely to have favored performance at Colonial Life. The upside is likely to have been partially offset by higher operating expenses. Our estimate is $436.7 billion.



Growth in the in-force block, resulting from the impact of rate increases in the group long-term disability product line and higher persistency are likely to have benefited Unum International in the to-be-reported quarter. Our estimate stands at $177.2 million.



Expenses are likely to have increased because of higher commissions, interest and debt expense, amortization of deferred acquisition costs and compensation expense. We expect total benefits and expenses to be $2.6 billion.



Continued share buybacks are likely to have provided a boost to the bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.92, indicating an increase of 27.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Prediction

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Unum Group this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) that increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: It has an Earnings ESP of +0.66%. This is because the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 is pegged higher than the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.92. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

