Is a Beat in Store for The TJX Companies (TJX) in Q2 Earnings?

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX is likely to register top-and-bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Aug 16.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12,414 million, suggesting an increase of 4.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has remained unchanged at 76 cents per share over the past 30 days. The projection indicates 10.1% growth from the year-ago period quarter figure. The off-price retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.4%, on average.

Factors to Consider

The TJX Companies has been benefiting from its solid store and e-commerce growth efforts. It has been witnessing solid demand for an in-person shopping experience, with its flexible buying, supply chain and store formats aiding the company in opening stores across a wide customer demographic.



The TJX Companies has also undertaken several initiatives to boost online sales and strengthen its e-commerce business. We believe that the company’s off-price model, along with its strategic store locations, impressive brands and fashion products are likely to have aided its performance in the quarter under review.



For the second quarter, the company’s overall comp-store sales are expected to have risen 2-3%, and consolidated sales are expected to increase 4-5% to the $12.3-$12.4 billion band. For the second quarter, management anticipates a pretax profit margin in the range of 9.3-9.5%.



The company has been seeing strength in the Marmaxx segment. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, net sales came in at $7,366 million, up 7% year over year at the Marmaxx (U.S.) division. U.S. comp-store sales grew 5% in Marmaxx, buoyed by solid apparel and accessories categories’ sales. Customer traffic remained the key driver behind comp-store sales growth. We believe that strength in Marmaxx is likely to have continued aiding TJX’s overall sales.



We expect Marmaxx and HomeGoods to witness same-store sales growth of 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively, in the second quarter. We also expect a pre-tax margin of 9.5% in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for The TJX Companies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



The TJX Companies has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Walmart Inc. WMT currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.38% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s top line is expected to increase year over year when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $159.5 billion, calling for growth of 4.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS is pegged at $1.67, indicating a decrease of 5.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 12%, on average.



Coty COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s top and bottom lines are expected to increase year over year when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, which implies a rise of 13.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS is pegged at 2 cents, which indicates 300% growth from the year-ago period figure. COTY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 145%, on average.



Hormel Foods HRL currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company’s top and bottom lines are expected to increase year over year when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, which implies a rise of 2.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS is pegged at 41 cents, which indicates a 2.5% jump from the year-ago period figure. HRL has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2.3%, on average.



