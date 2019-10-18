Is a Beat in Store for TechnipFMC (FTI) in Q3 Earnings?

We expect TechnipFMC plc. FTI to beat on earnings when it reports third-quarter 2019 results, after the closing bell on Wednesday Oct 23.

The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share on revenues of $3,561 million.

Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors impacting the to-be-reported results.

Why a Likely Positive Surprise?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TechnipFMC this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: TechnipFMC has an Earnings ESP of +2.09%.

Zacks Rank: TechnipFMC currently has a Zacks Rank #3, which increases the predictive power of ESP.

Factors Driving Better-Than-Expected Earnings?

Demand for the subsea equipment is likely to have increased in the third quarter as a result of the year-over-year rise in drilling rig activities in the U.S. offshore resources. Evidently, adjusted operating profits of this leading manufacturer of subsea drilling equipment in the quarter under review are likely to have ramped up in the onshore/offshore and subsea segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter adjusted operating profits from the Onshore/Offshore and Subsea units is pegged at $255 million and $98 million, respectively, higher than the year-ago reported figures of $243 million and $80 million each.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings

In the quarter ending June, London-based TechnipFMC — a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry — delivered better-than-expected earnings. This outperformance was attributed to higher-than-expected contribution from all the three segments of the company.

Precisely, adjusted EBITDA from the Onshore/Offshore unit totalled $282 million, significantly beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $215 million. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA from Subsea and Surface Technologies came in at $186.2 million and $46.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161 million and $46.51 million, respectively.

On a further encouraging note, the company booked record inbound orders of $11.2 billion, skyrocketing 164.2% year over year. Markedly, the company’s backlog soared 73.4% year over year to $25.8 billion.

