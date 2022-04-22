Is a Beat in Store for T-Mobile (TMUS) This Earnings Season?

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 587.5%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 176.7%, on average.



The Bellevue, WA-based wireless carrier is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues on the back of customer growth and 5G network expansion.



During the quarter, T-Mobile inked a 12-year deal with Crown Castle to support its nationwide 5G network build-out with more access to the latter’s towers and small-cell locations. The deal enables T-Mobile to expand the reach of its industry-leading 5G network, serving more customers across the country. It is integral to T-Mobile’s efforts to continue expanding its 5G network while realizing synergies following its merger with Sprint.



T-Mobile invested almost $3 billion in the Federal Communications Commission’s Auction 110, securing additional mid-band spectrum to boost its Ultra Capacity 5G network. Mid-band spectrum is ideal for 5G, providing the perfect balance of capacity and coverage. The company got an average of 21 MHz of mid-band spectrum in areas home to 184 million people across the United States.



T-Mobile announced a series of moves to accelerate 5G developer innovation. Initiatives include a new developer platform, innovation center, venture investments, T-Mobile Accelerator participants and 5G partnerships with Disney and Red Bull. Dubbed 5G Forward, these moves will strengthen the 5G innovation ecosystem and help creators build the 5G future.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for T-Mobile’s revenues is pegged at $20,129 million, which indicates growth of 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 41 cents, suggesting a decline of 55.4%.

