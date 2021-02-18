Is a Beat in Store for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

We expect Moderna, Inc. MRNA to beat expectations when it reports fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 37.21%.

The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an average negative surprise of 0.99%.

Moderna’s share price has surged 829% in the past year compared with the industry’s increase of 12.7%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Note

Moderna received approval for emergency use in adults from the FDA for its mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273, in December last year. The vaccine is the company’s first commercial product. Sales of the vaccine are likely to be reflected as product revenues in the fourth-quarter results. The vaccine received similar regulatory approvals in a few other countries subsequent to the quarter.

The company is also developing the vaccine for adolescents. Ongoing research activities, increased regulatory activities and activities to support supply of the vaccine to different countries are likely to have driven operating expenses higher during the quarter.

Apart from mRNA-1273, Moderna is developing several other mRNA-based products targeting different indications including cancer. The company also has collaborations under which its partners like AstraZeneca AZN and Merck MRK use its mRNA technology for the development of therapies targeting different indications. The partners pay milestone payments to Moderna, which are likely to be reflected as collaboration revenues. These collaborations revenues can vary every quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for collaboration revenues for the fourth quarter is pegged at $16.55 million.

The company plans to initiate pivotal late-stage study on its cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate, mRNA-1647, in 2021. It is also planning to initiate a phase II study on its Zika vaccine candidate. The company also resumed clinical studies on some of its candidates that were paused due to COVID-19 related disruptions. Ongoing clinical studies and preparation for new studies are likely to have driven operating expenses higher.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Moderna this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +0.57%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter

Zacks Rank: Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Moderna, Inc. Price and Consensus

Moderna, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Moderna, Inc. Quote

Another Stock That Warrants a Look

Here is another biotech stock that you may want to consider, as our model shows that it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Get Free Report



Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Get Free Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.