Is a Beat in Store for J.B. Hunt (JBHT) in Q4 Earnings?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 18, after market close.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for J.B. Hunt this earnings season.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J.B. Hunt’s fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.24 billion, indicating an 11.31% decline year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by weakness across the majority of its segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter Intermodal revenues is pegged at $1,557 million, indicating a 10.9% decline from the year-ago reported figure. JBHT’s Intermodal revenues are likely to have reflected a year-over-year decrease owing to a decline in volume and gross revenue per load.

The consensus mark for Dedicated Contract Services segment revenues is pegged at $898 million, suggesting a 2% rise from the fourthquarter of 2022 reported number. DCS is expected to have benefited from an increase in average revenue producing trucks and productivity (revenue per truck per week).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integrated Capacity Solutions revenues is pegged at $367 million, hinting at a 26% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Lower contractual and transactional rates and changes in customer freight mix might have weighed on the segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Truckload revenues is pegged at $209 million, indicating a 24.3% decline from the fourthquarter of 2022 reported number. Truckload revenues are expected to have been hurt by a decline in revenue per load.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Final Mile Services revenues is pegged at $251 million, indicating a 1.6% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 reported number. Lower demand across many industry verticals served might have weighed on the segment.

On the flip side, higher net interest expense is likely to mar J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. JBHT continues to incur higher interest expenses due to higher interest rates. Further, the company’s bottom line is likely to have been hurt by an expected increase in operating expenses due to high fuel costs, purchased transportation costs, salaries, wages and benefits expenses.Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBHT’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 15% in the past 90 days to $1.75 per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for J.B. Hunt this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.B. Hunt has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Quote

Highlights of Q3

J.B. Hunt’s third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.80 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 and declined 30% year over year. Total operating revenues of $3,163.8 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,224 million and fell 18% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 15% year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2023 earnings:

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL has an Earnings ESP of +43.10% and a Zacks Rank #2. AAL will release results on Jan 25. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by more than 100% in the past 90 days. AAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.83%, on average.

Shares of AAL have gained 10.6% in the past three months.

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA has an Earnings ESP of +6.71% and a Zacks Rank #2. CPA will release results on Feb 7.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 5.1% in the past 90 days. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.81%, on average.

Shares of CPA have gained 2.2% in the past three months.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation WAB, has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank #2. WAB will release results on Feb 14.

WAB has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.77% for fourth-quarter 2023. WAB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.11%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has improved 3.3% over the past 90 days. Shares of WAB have gained 11.6% in the past three months.

