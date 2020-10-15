Is a Beat in Store for IQVIA Holdings (IQV) in Q3 Earnings?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 20, before market open.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ third-quarter 2020 revenues is pegged at $2.75 billion, indicating decline of 0.7% from the year-ago reported figure, attributable to weakness across Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (“CSMS”) segments. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range $2.73-$2.78 billion.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for the R&DS segment revenues is pegged at $1.43 billion, indicating decline of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for CSMS segment revenues is pegged at $186 million, indicating decline of 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for Technology & Analytics Solutions segment revenues stands at $1.13 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.8%.

Decline in operating margins is likely to have weighed on the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.51, indicating a decline of 5.6% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $1.47 -$1.55.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for IQVIA Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +1.26% and a Zacks Rank #2.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

