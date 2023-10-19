Is a Beat in Store for Hess Corporation (HES) in Q3 Earnings?

Hess Corporation HES is set to report third-quarter 2023 earnings on Oct 25, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 65 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents, thanks to higher oil-equivalent production volumes. HES’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.4%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Hess Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hess Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hess Corporation Quote

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 has witnessed six upward revisions over the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a significant decline from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues of $2.6 billion indicates a 19.1% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hess this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just the case here.

Earnings ESP: Hess has an Earnings ESP of +11.44%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: HES currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Factors to Consider

The pricing scenario of oil and natural gas was impressive in the third quarter of this year. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices per barrel in July, August and September were $76.07, $81.39 and $89.43, respectively. Although the prices were not as high as in the year-ago quarter, the commodity prices were impressive and healthy.

Like oil, natural gas prices in the September quarter were healthier than in the second quarter, aiding the exploration and production activities of HES. We expect its oil equivalent daily production to increase 4.6% in the third quarter, aligning with the company's forecasts, thanks to its strong presence in prolific oil and gas resources. Thus, higher prices and production are likely to have aided HES’ third-quarter earnings.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other firms that you may want to consider, as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM currently has an Earnings ESP of +28.07% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The partnership is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Nov 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNOM’s earnings is pegged at 40 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the year-ago figure.

Antero Resources Corporation AR has an Earnings ESP of +91.67% and is currently a Zacks #3 Ranked player.

The company is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Oct 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR’s loss is pegged at 6 cents per share.

Valero Energy Corporation VLO has an Earnings ESP of +4.05% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player at present.

Valero Energy is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Oct 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO’s earnings is pegged at $7.21 per share, suggesting a marginal year-over-year improvement.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hess Corporation (HES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.