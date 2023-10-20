Is a Beat in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season?

CME Group CME is slated to report third-quarter 2023 earnings on Oct 25, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in the last two reported quarters of 2023.

Factors to Consider

CME Group's diverse product portfolio, increased volatility as well as strong market position are expected to have aided its performance in the third quarter.



An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market data and information services is likely to have aided CME Group’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating an increase of 8.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



Clearing and transaction fees are likely to have benefited from increased volatility, which, in turn, is likely to have driven higher volumes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for clearing and transaction fees is pegged at $1.1 billion, up 9.4% from year ago reported quarter and in line with our estimate.



Recently, CME Group reported soft average daily volume (ADV) for the third quarter of 2023. ADV of 22.3 million contracts decreased 0.4% year over year, as growth in interest rate, energy, agriculture and metals was offset by lower ADV at equities and forex.



Market data and information services revenues are likely to have increased owing to price increases for certain device fees as well as an increase in demand for the products. The consensus estimate for market data and information services is pegged at $164 million, indicating an increase of 6.5% from the year-ago reported figure. We estimate the metric to be $162.3 million.



Expenses are likely to have decreased in the to-be-reported quarter due to lower compensation and benefits, technology, reduced professional fees and outside services, amortization of purchased intangibles, lower depreciation and amortization. We estimate expense to be $584.2 million in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.21, indicating an increase of 11.6% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CME Group in the to-be-reported quarter. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold).



Earnings ESP: CME Group has an Earnings ESP of +0.11%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.22 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CME Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CME Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | CME Group Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks worth considering from the finance sector with a perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:



Cboe Global Markets CBOE has an Earnings ESP of +1.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.82 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



CBOE’s earnings beat estimates in the last four reported quarters.



Arch Capital Group ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +1.37% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.48, implying an increase of 428.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in the last four reported quarters.



Enact Holdings ACT has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 86 cents, indicating a decrease of 26.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



ACT’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed in one.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.