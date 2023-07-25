Is a Beat in Store for Carter's (CRI) This Earnings Season?

Carter's, Inc. CRI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 28, before the opening bell. The branded marketer of apparel, exclusively for babies and children in North America, is likely to have witnessed declines in the top and the bottom lines when it reports second-quarter results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $600.4 million, indicating a decrease of 14.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Also, the consensus estimate for quarterly earnings, which has increased 4% to 51 cents in the past seven days, suggests a plunge of 60.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



We expect revenues to be down 14% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals to $600.4 million and adjusted earnings to decrease 63% to 48 cents per share.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average. In the last reported quarter, CRI’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 88.5%.

Factors to Note

Carter’s has been implementing several measures, including improved pricing and optimized inventory management, to counteract the impacts of decreased consumer demand. The company increased the mix of longer-life-cycle products, which are less likely to be marked down, and bought fewer units to improve sell-throughs and reduce the mix of low-margin clearance sales. Such endeavors are likely to have aided the second-quarter performance.



The company is constantly seeking ways to improve the online shopping experience. It has also been making efforts to strengthen its e-commerce capabilities through investments to speed up deliveries, along with easy access to a broad array of online products. Strength in its loyalty and private label credit card programs also bodes well. As a result, e-commerce continues to be one of its highest-margin businesses.



The Carter's and OshKosh brands have garnered a strong following across generations, offering compelling value propositions that encompass not only attractive price points but also quality, durability and stylish designs. Carter's exclusive brands — Just One You, Child of Mine and Simple Joys — have been gaining from significant visibility through Target's website, social media and in-store marketing. A partnership with Amazon opened doors to expand Simple Joys globally, also bodes well.



However, Carter’s has been reeling under macroeconomic headwinds, including inflation and muted demand for discretionary items due to lower incomes.



On its last reported quarter’searnings call management expected inflationary pressure on consumer demand and a shift of previously planned U.S. wholesale demand from the second quarter to the first quarter of 2023. The company also expected higher interest expenses and a lower average number of shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2023.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Carter's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Carter's currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.84% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks Investment Research

