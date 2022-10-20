Is a Beat in Store for Bunge Limited (BG) in Q3 Earnings?

Bunge Limited BG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Oct 26.

Q2 Performance

In the last reported quarter, Bunge Limited's earnings and revenues both improved year over year. While earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same.

The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average.

Bunge Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Bunge Limited price-eps-surprise | Bunge Limited Quote

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter total sales is pegged at $15.6 billion, suggesting growth of 10.2% year over year. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at $2.48, indicating a decline of 33.3% year over year. The earnings estimate has moved down by 4% over the past 30 days.

Factors to Note

The company has been benefiting from efforts to drive operational performance, portfolio optimization and focus on cost management. Higher commodity prices on strong demand amid supply-chain bottlenecks are likely to have favored the company’s third-quarter performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Refined and Specialty Oils' revenues is pegged at $3,948 million, suggesting growth of 8% from the year-earlier quarter. The segment's results in the quarter are likely to reflect the ongoing strength in North America and Europe refining, both of which have been benefiting from strong food demand.

Strong fuel demand in the United States is also likely to have boosted the segment’s results. The estimate for the segment’s operating income is currently at $192 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Milling segment's revenues is pegged at $595 million, indicating an improvement of 12% from the year-ago period. The company’s effective management of its supply chain is likely to have contributed to the segment’s performance. Higher volumes in the United States are likely to get reflected in the segment’s quarterly performance. The segment’s performance might also have been impacted by higher prices in the quarter to be reported. The estimate for the segment’s operating income is currently at $25.8 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Agribusiness segment's revenues is currently pegged at $11,519 million, indicating an improvement of 17% from the prior-year quarter's revenues of $9,868 million. Results in the processing business will be driven by the United States and Brazil soy crush due to strong mill and oil demand. Performance in Merchandising is expected to be down year over year in the quarter considering it was pitted against a very strong performance last year.

Higher contribution from global grains is expected to have been offset by lower results in ocean freight. The segment’s adjusted segment earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is projected at $429 million, indicating a 20% decline from the last year’s figure of $533 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sugar & Bioenergy segment's revenues stands at $61 million, indicating a 12% drop year over year. Lower ethanol prices and increased costs are likely to have hurt the segment’s margins in the quarter under review. The segment’s adjusted EBIT is currently pinned at $26 million, indicating a 51% plunge from the $53 million in the third quarter of 2021.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Bunge Limited this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Bunge Limited is +2.96%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Bunge Limited have gained 3.4% over the past year, compared with the industry's decline of 10.6%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some Basic Materials stocks, which, according to, our model, also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 2, has an Earnings ESP of +8.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 9% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $6.81.



Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP, expected to release earnings on Nov 3, has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Koppers’ third-quarter earnings has been revised 2.6% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for KOP’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at $1.17.



FMC Corporation FMC, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 1, has an Earnings ESP of +0.30%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMC's earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at $1.11. FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report



FMC Corporation (FMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.