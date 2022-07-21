Is a Beat in Store for Bunge Limited (BG) in Q2 Earnings?

Bunge Limited BG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Jul 27.

Q1 Performance

In the last reported quarter, Bunge Limited's earnings and revenues not only beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. The company has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 69.7%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter total sales is pegged at $17.9 billion, suggesting growth of 16.5% year over year. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at $3.40, indicating an improvement of 30.3% year over year. The earnings estimate has moved north by 5% over the past 30 days.

Bunge Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Bunge Limited price-eps-surprise | Bunge Limited Quote

Factors to Note

The company has been benefiting from its efforts to drive operational performance, optimize its portfolio and focus on cost management. Higher global commodity prices on strong demand and supply-chain bottlenecks are likely to have favored the company’s second-quarter performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Agribusiness segment's revenues is currently pegged at $13,356 million, indicating an improvement of 15% from the prior-year quarter's revenues of $11,654 million. The Agribusiness segment has been benefiting from strong demand and higher commodity prices. In Processing, performance might have gained from higher average sales prices in the soybean processing businesses due to higher global commodity prices amid a tight commodity supply environment, as well as higher volumes in North America on account of strong oil and meal demand. However, lower sales volumes in China due to lower soybean meal demand might have weighed on the to-be-reported results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Refined and Specialty Oils' revenues is pegged at $3,610 million, suggesting growth of 13% from the year-earlier quarter. The segment's results in the quarter are likely to reflect higher margins and volumes in North America, which has been benefiting from strong food and fuel demand.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Milling segment's revenues is pegged at $555 million, indicating an improvement of 18% from the year-ago period. The company’s effective management of its supply chain in South America is likely to have contributed to the segment’s performance. Higher volumes in the United States are likely to get reflected in the segment’s quarterly performance. Higher prices might have impacted the segment’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sugar & Bioenergy segment's revenues stands at $67 million, indicating a 1% dip year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Bunge Limited this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Bunge Limited is +2.89%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Bunge Limited have gained 21% over the past year, compared with the industry's growth of 8.6%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some other Basic Materials stocks which you may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on Aug 3, has an Earnings ESP of +18.98% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Albemarle's second-quarter earnings has been revised 10.3% upward over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for ALB’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at $2.93.

Celanese Corporation CE, scheduled to release earnings on Jul 28, has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celanese’s second-quarter earnings has been revised 3.9% upward over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CE’s earnings for the quarter to be reported is currently pegged at $4.58.

FMC Corporation FMC, slated to release earnings on Aug 2, has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMC’s second-quarter earnings has been stable over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for FMC’s earnings for the second quarter is pegged at $1.90.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.