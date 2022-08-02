Is a Beat in Store for BioNTech (BNTX) This Earnings Season?

We expect BioNTech SE BNTX to beat expectations when it reports its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, before the market opens.

BioNTech's earnings surprise history has been excellent so far, having surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 56.87%. In the last reported quarter, BioNTech delivered an earnings surprise of 74.84%.

Shares of BioNTech have plunged 36.6% so far this year compared with the industry’s 21.6% decline.



Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors at Play

BioNTech’s revenues, in the second quarter, are likely to have been driven by the sales of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which it has developed in partnership with Pfizer PFE. The vaccine is now approved in several countries and has become a key contributor to BioNTech’s top line.

However, with the impact of the pandemic now receding, sales of BioNTech/Pfizer’s Comirnaty are likely to have declined from the first-quarter level.

Pfizer, which reported last week, recorded alliance revenues from BioNTech for Comirnaty of $8.85 billion in the second quarter, which was lower than the $13.23 billion recorded in the first quarter.

Last month, the FDA approved Comirnaty in adolescents aged between 12 years and 15 years. Following this label expansion, Comirnaty is the first and currently, the only COVID-19 vaccine, which received full approval for use in individuals aged 12 years and older.

Pfizer/BioNTech are also working on a new Omicron-based vaccine candidate and a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

In July 2022, Pfizer/BioNTechsubmitted a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), seeking authorization for their Omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine candidate in individuals aged 12 years and older.

The companies have already shared data from studies on the two Omicron-adapted vaccine candidates with the FDA. In June 2022, the FDA recommended that COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers develop bivalent (or two-component) COVID-19 booster vaccines, which will target the newer Omicron subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5.

Apart from this, BioNTech’s pipeline boasts of several candidates, such as BNT111, the company’s mRNA-based FixVac cancer vaccine program, along with BNT113, BNT122, BNT211 and BNT311, to name a few that are in early to mid-stage studies for various oncological indications. Updates on the above-mentioned programs are expected during the upcoming earnings call.

Activities related to the development of the company’s pipeline candidates are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Why a Likely Positive Surprise?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for BioNTechthis season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: BioNTechhas an Earnings ESP of +4.88%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $7.74 per share while the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $8.12 per share.

Zacks Rank: BioNTechhas a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

