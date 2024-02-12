Is a Beat in Store for Atmus Filtration (ATMU) in Q4 Earnings?

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14, before market open.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last two quarters, the average surprise being 23.4%. In the last reported quarter, its earnings of 52 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 15.6%.



In the past three months, ATMU’s shares have gained 11.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 20.2%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Atmus Filtration this earnings season.

Key Factors to Consider for Q4

Atmus Filtration is expected to have benefited from its four-pillar growth strategy, which focuses on enhancing its market presence in first-fit markets, driving profitable growth in the aftermarket, expanding into industrial filtration markets and supply-chain optimization. Strong demand in the company’s first-fit markets is expected to have driven its top-line performance in the fourth quarter.



ATMU’s product and technology leadership form the cornerstone for growth in its core first-fit and aftermarket segments. Continuous efforts in strengthening its retail presence with strategic partnerships along with the growing popularity for Fleetguard brand are likely to have bolstered revenues in the fourth quarter.



Its focus on innovation, strategic positioning and pricing actions are also expected to have supported margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, weakness in the aftermarket owing to lower freight activity and continued destocking by customers are likely to have hurt its performance. Also, sluggish economic recovery in the China market is likely to have weighed on its fourth-quarter performance.



High investments made in capital, and research and development for expanding its technology capability are likely to have impacted ATMU’s margin performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, given the company’s substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds might have marred its profitability.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model suggests an earnings beat for Atmus Filtration this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Atmus Filtration has an Earnings ESP of +4.65% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 45 cents, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Atmus Filtration presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming release.



Flowserve Corporation FLS has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #2. It is slated to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 20. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.3%, on average. The stock has risen 10.6% in the past three months.



Alarm.com Holdings ALRM has an Earnings ESP of +8.79% and a Zacks Rank #3. It is slated to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 22.



ALRM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35%, on average. The stock has risen 19.6% in the past three months.



Nordson Corporation NDSN has an Earnings ESP of +3.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. It is slated to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 21. NDSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average. The stock has risen 17.9% in the past three months.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

