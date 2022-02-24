Is a Beat Ahead for SoFi Technologies in (SOFI) Q4 Earnings?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 1, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $275.52 million, indicating a 0.4% sequential decrease. The top line is likely to have benefited from strength across all three of SoFi's business segments — Lending, Financial Services and Technology Platform. Strength across both member and product growth is likely to have acted as another tailwind.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings the to-be-reported quarter currently stands at a loss of 16 cents per share. The company had reported a loss of 5 cents per share in third-quarter 2021.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SoFi Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SoFi Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank #3.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SoFi Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SoFi Technologies, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Everi Holdings EVRI has an Earnings ESP of +4.97% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Everi Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 169.4%, on average.

Everi Holdings’ shares have surged 50.3% in the past year.

Nielsen Holdings NLSN has an Earnings ESP of +2.78% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Nielsen has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.3% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.1%, on average.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings CCO has an Earnings ESP of +23.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Clear Channel has an expected earnings growth rate of 91.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average.

Clear Channel’s shares have surged 84.7% in the past year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.