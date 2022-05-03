Is a Beat Ahead for Opendoor Technologies' (OPEN) Q1 Earnings?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 5, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.23 billion, indicating growth of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter. The top line is likely to have benefited from the growing demand for Opendoor’s service, solid home resale performance and an increase in home purchases. Demand for the company’s digital product is likely to have acted as another tailwind. The consensus mark lies within the company’s guided range of $4.1-$4.3 billion.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share, indicating year-over-year decline of more than 100%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Opendoor Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Opendoor Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +29.69% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Opendoor Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Opendoor Technologies Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors can consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.4% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 62.6% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.5%.

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Aptiv has an expected earnings growth rate of 46.7% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.

Aptiv has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.9%.

FLEETCOR FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCOR has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.3% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.

FLEETCOR has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.